Appeals court upholds Madison Co. murder conviction for 2019 fatal shooting

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the conviction of a Huntsville man for the 2019 fatal shooting of William Matthews, the Alabama Attorney General's Office announced Monday.
Sherman Demond Moore, 38, was charged with murdering Matthews at a Madison County home in February 2019. According to evidence presented at trial, Moore stopped by the home to ask Matthews' friend about a local drug dealer.
Moore exchanged words with Matthews, left the home, then returned and shot Matthews in the back, according to the AG's office. Moore claimed he went to the home to buy drugs but got into a confrontation with Matthews and shot him in self-defense.
Matthews, who had four gunshot wounds, died at a nearby hospital.
Moore was initially convicted by a Madison County jury in March 2022 and is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence at St. Clair Correctional Facility.