Appeals Court upholds criminal convictions of ex-Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely

Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s attempt to have his convictions on criminal theft and ethics charges has failed.
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Friday that testimony from a prosecution witness who was under investigation was not grounds for a mistrial. Blakely’s defense argued they didn’t know the witness, Trent Willis, was under investigation during trial.
But, the Appeals Court ruling says, “... Blakely appeared to know as much as or more than the State about the investigation into Willis …”
Defense attorneys also said in their appeal that prosecutors failed to show "legally sufficient evidence" of Blakely intentionally using his office for personal gain.
The justices of the Appeals Court do not agree.
“The evidence was sufficient for the jury to have concluded that Blakely acted with intent to use his public office to obtain personal gain,” the justices wrote.
Blakely was convicted of the two charges in early August 2021 after a weeks-long trial. He had originally been indicted on 13 counts of theft or ethics violations.
He was sentenced to three years in jail and has been free on bond awaiting a ruling on his appeal.
When contacted about Friday’s ruling by WAAY, Blakely said he was unaware of it until we contacted him.
