Appeals court upholds attempted murder conviction of man who shot at Albertville Police officer

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has affirmed an attempted murder conviction in Marshall County involving a man who shot at an Albertville Police office, Attorney General Steve Marshall announced..
Shadrack Alcime, 29, of Miami, Florida was convicted in Marshall County Circuit Court on June 8, 2021. Evidence at trial showed that on the night of Feb. 17, 2019, Alcime, who was driving a Nissan Xterra at the time, almost hit two other drivers in the Albertville area.
The drivers called the police and followed Alcime’s vehicle until police were able to initiate a traffic stop.
When Albertville Police Department Officer Bobby Banister stopped Alcime, he fled firing a .45-caliber handgun numerous times at Banister.
Banister was not wounded, and Alcime was arrested later that same day and charged with attempted murder.
Marshall County District Attorney Clark Johnson’s office successfully prosecuted this case and obtained a guilty verdict. Alcime was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his attempted murder conviction. Alcime sought to have his conviction reversed on appeal.
The Attorney General's Criminal Appeals Division handled the case during the appeals process, arguing for the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals to affirm Alcime’s conviction. The court issued its decision Friday.