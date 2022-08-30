Appeals Court to focus on livestream, self-defense in new William Darby murder conviction arguments

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has granted a request from William Darby's attorneys to give oral arguments in his appeal.
During those arguments, attorneys for the former Huntsville police officer convicted of the 2018 murder of Jeffery Parker will be able to provide additional information to the judges who will rule on his appeal.
The courts will allow arguments on a 6th Amendment Constitutional issue and jury instructions that were not allowed to be considered by the jury during the trial in 2021. Specifically, they will deal with ending the transmission of video from the courtroom to a spectator room and instructions addressing claims of self-defense on Darby's behalf.
The request for oral arguments from the bench signals judges have not yet made up their minds on Darby's appeal.
Huntsville attorney and WAAY 31 legal expert Will League says this could be viewed as a win for Darby.
"For them to hear these two arguments it may seem to bode well for (former) officer Darby," League said.
"When you talk about sixth amendment right to a public trial we're in new territory when we're dealing with Covid restrictions and things like that. When you talk about the live feed being interrupted momentarily, it doesn't seem like a big deal. But, again, if it's a constitutional right Darby is afforded that's something that his lawyer should address."
The arguments will happen Nov. 10 at Samford University. Each side will be allowed a total of 30 minutes, which includes time to answer questions from the Court. These will be held in public with law students and others.
Darby was sentenced to 25 years in prison and is being held in protective custody at Limestone Correctional Facility while his appeal sits at the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
Police body-worn camera footage from the 2018 shooting shows Darby, the third Huntsville Police officer responding to the call, running inside a house and past two other officers. Darby was armed with a shotgun. Seconds later, he ordered Parker to drop a handgun, then shot Parker in the head.
It was later discovered the gun, which Parker had been holding to his own head, was a flare gun.
The district attorney presented the case to a Madison County grand jury, and Darby was indicted for Parker's murder.
The high-profile jury trial was conducted during the pandemic. It resulted in a guilty verdict coming down in May 2021.
Defense attorneys filed the appeal in Darby's case shortly after sentencing in 2021.
The 69-page document focuses on three main arguments for overturning the conviction: Darby’s case wasn't presented to the public as it should have been, jury instructions key to Darby’s defense were denied and there was a lack of evidence to support the conviction.
Due to the pandemic, a public viewing room was created for people to watch the trial. However, defense attorneys say the live feed was shut off, something they claim qualifies as an improper courtroom closure and grounds for new proceedings.
When it came time for jury instructions, the defense team had proposed instructions regarding "self-defense and the reasonableness of (Darby’s) actions as a police officer ... yet the circuit court refused to give the instructions."
Finally, the appeal states the evidence supported the idea that Darby “acted reasonably when he used deadly force.” They had previously asked for a new trial, which was denied by the Madison County Circuit Court.
“This case constitutes precisely the sort of gross miscarriage of justice in which a motion for new trial must be granted on the basis that the great weight of the evidence does not support the verdict,” the appeal reads.
Darby’s defense team said they are seeking to reverse the denial of the motion for a new trial.
Early on in the case, Huntsville City Council approved more than $125,000 for Darby's legal defense during the trial. Defense attorneys said a majority of that money was used to hire experts and private investigators.
The city has recently refused requests by a local newspaper to release records showing how much taxpayer money it spent on the criminal case or an ongoing federal lawsuit.
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle at the time cited the police review board's clearing of Darby when he urged council members to pay for Darby's defense. Darby remained on the city payroll through his trial and finally resigned from the city about two months after his conviction.
In recent months, a growing movement across the country of law enforcement officers and others with support for Darby formed. The group created a website called "Stand with Darby." Former Huntsville police chief Mark McMurray has also provided public support for Darby now that he has retired from the police force.