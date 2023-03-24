Appeals Court overturns murder conviction of ex-Huntsville Police officer William Darby

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has reversed the murder conviction of former Huntsville Police Department Officer William “Ben” Darby.
This sends the case back to trial court.
From the court’s opinion released Friday morning: “On appeal, Darby argues that the trial court erred by refusing to give three of his requested jury instructions; he also argues that the trial court violated his right to a public trial and that the jury's verdict was against the great weight of the evidence. We conclude that the trial court's refusal to give one of the requested instructions was reversible error, and we remand the case for a new trial on that basis. Because we reverse on that basis, we pretermit discussion of the other issues Darby has raised.
"We thus hold that, in cases where there is evidence to support a defendant police officer's claim that he used deadly force in self-defense or defense of another while acting in his capacity as a police officer, the trial court should instruct the jury to evaluate the defendant's actions from the perspective of a reasonable police officer in the same situation."
Darby appealed his May 2021 conviction for the 2018 shooting death of Jeffery Parker. The fatal officer-involved shooting was recorded by police body cameras.
The appeals court judges in November heard arguments on two questions: Did the circuit court's disabling of video in the spectator room during trial deny Darby of his Sixth Amendment right to a public trial, and did the court improperly refuse Darby's request for instructions on the "law applicable to a jury's consideration of an officer-involved shooting in the context of a self-defense claim"?
Late Friday morning, the city of Huntsville released this statement:
"The city of Huntsville believed there were serious errors in the Darby trial. We are grateful for the opinion of the Court of Criminal Appeals which validates those concerns. We remain committed to the judicial process and confident in that process."
This story will be updated.