Appeals court hears oral arguments in former Huntsville police officer William Darby's case

The fate of a former Huntsville police officer's fight to overturn his murder conviction is now in the hands of Alabama's court of criminal appeals.
William Darby is appealing his murder conviction for the 2018 shooting death of Jeffery Parker. The fatal officer-involved shooting was recorded by police body cameras.
Darby and his supporters claim his actions were justified.
On Thursday, the courts heard oral arguments in the case in a rare public presentation, held outside of the traditional courtroom on the campus of Samford University in Birmingham.
The arguments mark the latest chapter in the high-profile case that continues to draw interest from across the country.
The judges wanted to hear arguments on two questions: Did the circuit court's disabling of video in the spectator room during trial deny Darby of his Sixth Amendment right to a public trial, and did the court improperly refuse Darby's request for instructions on the "law applicable to a jury's consideration of an officer-involved shooting in the context of a self-defense claim"?
Former Huntsville police chief Mark McMurray attended the hearing. He said he continues to support Darby and his efforts to get the conviction overturned.
“Hopefully, this will be sent back to retrial, where the full extent of the law — 30 to 40 years of adjudication — can be considered on what a reasonable police officer would do," McMurray said.
There is no set timeframe when the court will rule on the appeal, but legal experts told WAAY 31 they typically rule within a year of the appeal being filed.
Darby is currently serving his 25-year sentence inside Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest. He was not allowed to attend the oral arguments held Thursday.