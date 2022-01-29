AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind

FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 32-29 in Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Feb. 1, 2004. Despite reports that he is retiring, Brady has told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he hasn't made up his mind, two people familiar with the details told The Associated Press, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)