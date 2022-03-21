 Skip to main content
AP source: Colts get QB Matt Ryan in trade with Falcons

  Updated
  • 0
Falcons fall to 49ers

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) jogs off the field after the Falcons were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

 AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have acquired their new quarterback, Matt Ryan, in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. The deal was confirmed to The Associated Press.

Indy is sending a third-round pick, No. 82 overall, for the longtime Falcons star.

Ryan led Atlanta to its second Super Bowl appearance following the 2016 season. That was the same season Ryan was named the league's MVP.

Ryan's arrival means the Colts will be starting a new opening-day quarterback for the sixth consecutive year.

