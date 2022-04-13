 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

AP source: CDC to extend travel mask requirement for 2 weeks

  • Updated
  • 0
Masks

A sign reminds customers that masks are required in their store in New York, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.

 Seth Wenig/AP

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Biden administration will extend for two weeks the nationwide mask requirement for public transit as it monitors an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was set to extend the order, which was to expire on April 18, by two weeks to monitor for any observable increase in severe virus outcomes as cases rise in parts of the country.

The move was being made out of abundance of caution, according to a person familiar with the decision, speaking on the condition of anonymity to preview the CDC’s action.

The administration had been hoping to roll out a more flexible masking strategy this week that would have replaced the nationwide requirement.

