AP: House rules panel advances debt ceiling and budget bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Rules Committee voted 7-6 Tuesday to advance a bill dealing with the federal debt ceiling to the full House, with two Republicans joining Democrats to oppose.
The full House is expected to vote Wednesday.
The committee vote came as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy worked furiously to sell fellow Republicans on the debt ceiling and budget deal he negotiated with President Joe Biden and win approval in time to avert a potentially disastrous U.S. default.
PREVIOUS: Biden, McCarthy reach 'agreement in principle' to raise debt ceiling as default looms