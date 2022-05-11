Anthony Harbin signs to play quarterback at Delta State

At Hazel Green High School on Wednesday the Trojans hosted a signing day for one of their most talented athletes.
Anthony Harbin signed his national letter of intent to play quarterback for the Delta State Statesmen.
Harbin was a star player for both the Hazel Green football and basketball team this past year and said that he was recruited to play at many schools including Yale and Alabama A&M.
"Quarterback makes recruiting a little more difficult, but just going down there and talking about the kind of offense they run there. I talked to the offensive coordinator and coach Hastings too and I watched them play West Alabama and I like the way they move it around. They got the spread offense look and they like to throw the ball around a lot and that fits me perfectly."