Another warm and muggy day with pop up storms

After the warmest day of 2022 Monday, we are tracking a very warm start to our Tuesday. With mostly clear skies, temperatures are in the upper 60s to near 70. The warm front responsible for yesterday's strong storms has lifted to our north, setting the stage for another warm and muggy day. Highs are expected to reach the mid 80s. Similar to yesterday, a few storms could pop up during the afternoon hours. The overall severe weather risk is low, but the strongest storms could produce gusty winds.
Higher rain chances today will be past sunset as a weak cold front provides just enough forcing for storms to linger tonight. This front will stall out by Wednesday. This will keep the warm and muggy air in place tomorrow with a chance for afternoon pop up storms.
By late week, another system will lead to higher coverage of showers and thunderstorms. The cold front that stalls out Wednesday lifts back northward as a warm front Thursday. Scattered showers and storms are back on the table Thursday afternoon. Our main focus will be the cold front associated with this system that brings the risk for more organized strong to severe storms early Friday morning. A Level 1 risk has been issued for areas west of Huntsville during this timeframe. The morning timing will help limit our severe weather potential (greatest risk will be west of us), but some damaging wind gusts can't be ruled out in addition to heavy rain for the Friday morning commute. We will have more specifics on timing in the coming days.
Outside of a few showers Saturday morning, Mother's Day weekend looks much drier with highs in the low 80s and a mix of sun and clouds.