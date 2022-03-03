Another unseasonably warm day to end the work week

Temperatures tonight dip into the mid to upper 40s with a continued clear sky. Clouds increase in coverage Friday, but since they will be higher level clouds, we should still get some filtered sunshine. Saturday will be very similar and by Sunday, it will begin to get a bit gloomier. Temperatures over the weekend continue to warm to above average levels with highs still in the upper 70s despite the cloud cover.
Although an isolated shower is possible Sunday, the bulk of the rain holds off until Monday. Showers will be possible earlier in the day, then heavy rain and storms will accompany a cold front that passes later in the evening. Based on the time of day and the strength of the cold front, it looks like we'll have enough energy for at least some strong storms. Temperatures take a dive Tuesday with highs only in the mid 50s. A few lingering showers are possible Tuesday, with another glancing blow from a Gulf coastal low Wednesday. Next week remains chilly with temperatures running several degrees below average.