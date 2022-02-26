Another unseasonably cool day for Sunday

The main event for the showers continues into the overnight hours. Not expecting any severe weather with this system and with temperatures well above freezing, this will stay just a rain event.
Sunday starts off wet, but by late morning the system will move out east and we will be rain free for the next several days.
The clouds stick around for most of the day Sunday, making for another gloomy day. By Sunday night, we'll finally have a gradual clearing bringing us clear skies by the time we head to bed. This will allow for temperatures to drop into the 30's, bringing us another chilly start to the work week. Good news is, we won't be cold for much longer. The sunny 60's are back for the beginning of the work week just in time to start off the new month. The warm dry air stays in place throughout and by late in the week we'll even see the 70's again!