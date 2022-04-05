Another threat for severe weather Wednesday

As we turn our attention to Wednesday's storm chances and risk for severe weather, there is quite a bit of uncertainty in how the day will play out. The majority of the model forecasts show storms flaring up along the cold front right as it's exiting northeast Alabama into Georgia.
Even with that in mind, these storms can easily develop right over North Alabama. If this occurs, all modes of severe weather will be possible, meaning damaging wind, one or two tornadoes and hail. At this point, all of northeast Alabama is in a Level 3 out of 5, with a 2 out of 5 for most of the remainder of the area. Regardless, any severe risk comes to an end during the evening, and then the forecast focus turns to the big chill for the weekend.
For Thursday, temperatures will only be several degrees below average, but by Friday, it will be cold. Lows are in the lower 40s with highs in the mid-50s, and for Saturday and Sunday mornings, lows will be in the mid-30s and it will be cold enough for frost. By the time temperatures moderate next week, showers will be knocking on our door again.