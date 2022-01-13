Another seasonable day, more winter weather for Sunday

It's not quite as cold across North Alabama this morning. Temperatures are hovering in the upper 30s to low 40s under partly cloudy skies. We'll see more clouds today as a quick disturbance moves through the region. Most stay dry but a stray shower can't be entirely ruled out this afternoon. Friday is the last day of this quiet weather pattern with mostly cloudy skies and slightly cooler temperatures in the low 50s.
This morning, we have some clarity on some aspects of our weekend storm system. However, a lot of details still need to be ironed out. What we can say with confidence is everyone will start to see plain rain beginning Saturday afternoon and evening. Data sources are coming into more agreement that the low associated with this system will take a more northern track through central Alabama, central Georgia, and into the Carolinas. This track would favor mostly plain rain for much of the event with a changeover to a rain/snow mix or all snow beginning Sunday morning. This setup also favors more snow showers as opposed to widespread heavy snow, which would keep accumulations light.
However, the exact track of the low is not set in stone and could change. If the actual track of the low shifts as little as 50 miles in either direction, we could dealing with just rain all weekend or perhaps a much more significant snow event depending on which direction it moves.
We will continue to fine tune the details over the next couple days. Remember this forecast will continue to change! For now, light accumulations will be possible Sunday with slick spots Sunday night into Monday. Greatest impacts will also be to our north across Tennessee and into Georgia and the Carolinas should this current forecast hold. As we get closer to Saturday and Sunday, we'll be able to provide more detailed information on potential impacts and accumulations. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.