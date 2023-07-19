Another round of storms possible Wednesday

Be on the lookout for leftover debris and lingering power outages from last night's storms. Plan on plenty of extra time getting to your destination today.
Another round of showers and storms is possible later this morning and into the afternoon. Fortunately, the severe weather threat is lower. Heavy rain and isolated areas of gusty wind still can't be ruled out. Cloud cover and storms will keep highs to near 90 degrees.
Heat and humidity are back in full force Thursday thanks to lower storm chances. Highs reach the mid-90s tomorrow with the heat index peaking at 105 in many spots. A cold front brings another round of showers and storms Friday and early Saturday before the weather pattern finally settles down this weekend.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.