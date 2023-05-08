Another round of storms possible overnight

A cluster of storms developing in Missouri and Illinois is expected to move southeast tonight and may move through the Tennessee Valley after midnight. The typical threats of heavy rain and lightning will be the biggest threats, but severe wind gusts can't be ruled out. Far North Alabama and Middle Tennessee are in a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather tonight.
Those overnight storms should clear out by sunrise tomorrow morning. A passing cold front may trigger additional storms Tuesday afternoon though. These will be most likely south of the Tennessee River. Tomorrow will otherwise be warm and muggy with highs in the mid 80s and heat indices up to 90°.
Wednesday will be less humid, but still warm with more mid 80s for highs. This will likely be our driest day of the week, but even then we can't rule out a stray storm or two. Better chances for storms return Thursday and Friday. Highs are pegged to remain in the 80s all the way through the weekend.
TONIGHT: Scattered storms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SW 4-8 MPH.
TUESDAY: Scattered storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: W to N 5-10 MPH.