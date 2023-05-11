Another round of storms expected Thursday afternoon

Showers and storms will redevelop this afternoon and become more widespread into the evening. The strongest storms will have very heavy rain and perhaps gusty winds. Highs are slightly cooler today in the low 80s.
Scattered showers and storms continue overnight and early Friday before turning more isolated by Friday afternoon. Mother's Day weekend still looks hot and humid with highs back to near 90 degrees.
Changes are on the way early next week! A cold front will arrive in North Alabama early next week bringing another round of showers and storms. Once the storms end Tuesday, a drier and slightly cooler weather pattern takes over with highs in the low 80s and overnight temperatures near 60.
THURSDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SE 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.
TONIGHT: Showers and storms continue. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.