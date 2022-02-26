Another round of heavy, widespread showers move in by tonight

The cloudy skies and cool temperatures persist throughout the rest of this morning and into the afternoon, keeping highs today in the 40's. As far as rain goes, we can begin to see scattered showers as early as this afternoon, with the heavy widespread showers holding off until tonight.
Sunday starts off rainy, but by late morning we're back to a dry picture. All in all we could see just .5" to .75" inches of rainfall with this system. We'll finally see clearer skies by Sunday afternoon as highs get close to 50. The clear skies will allow for another briskly cold night past sunset as temperatures drop back into the 30's.
Thankfully we'll be ending the month off on a beautiful weather note as highs Monday climb near 60 with plenty of sunshine. The start of the new month will also be stellar as drier and warmer air stays throughout the work week, could see the 70's on Tuesday!