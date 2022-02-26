 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:00 AM CST Saturday was 18.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.8
feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 05/04/1964.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Another round of heavy, widespread showers move in by tonight

  • 0
Rain Chances 2.26
The cloudy skies and cool temperatures persist throughout the rest of this morning and into the afternoon, keeping highs today in the 40's. As far as rain goes, we can begin to see scattered showers as early as this afternoon, with the heavy widespread showers holding off until tonight. 
 
Sunday starts off rainy, but by late morning we're back to a dry picture. All in all we could see just .5" to .75" inches of rainfall with this system. We'll finally see clearer skies by Sunday afternoon as highs get close to 50. The clear skies will allow for another briskly cold night past sunset as temperatures drop back into the 30's.
 
Thankfully we'll be ending the month off on a beautiful weather note as highs Monday climb near 60 with plenty of sunshine. The start of the new month will also be stellar as drier and warmer air stays throughout the work week, could see the 70's on Tuesday!

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

