Another round of 50s coming for North Alabama tonight

Get ready for another seasonably cool night! Most will see temperatures fall to the low and mid-50s tonight under clear skies. Patchy valley fog will be possible early Tuesday.
Tomorrow will bring similar weather to the past couple of days. Look for mostly sunny skies and highs back to the low and mid-80s. Temperatures will warm a few degrees Wednesday through the remainder of the week.
Dry weather is here to stay all the way through Saturday. The next shot at showers comes next Sunday and Monday when our next cold front arrives.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the mid-50s. Wind: NE 3-6 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Wind: E 3-6 MPH.