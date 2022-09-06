Another rainy afternoon across North Alabama on Tuesday

Some of this morning's dense fog is starting to lift and burn off but reduced visibilities on roads is still expected through lunchtime for some of us.
Scattered showers and storms will make their way into North Alabama and Southern Tennessee later this afternoon and evening, but coverage will not be as widespread as we saw this weekend.
Highs will reach to the mid and upper 80s on Tuesday and throughout the rest of the week. Rain chances stay present throughout the rest of this week with the strongest showers and storms expected Friday and Saturday.
TUESDAY: Afternoon scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: W at 5 to 10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: W/SW 5 MPH.