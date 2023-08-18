Another nice and sunny day before the heat returns just in time for the weekend

Not as cool this morning but it's still comfortable outside. A few areas of fog will be possible but nothing like we had to deal with yesterday.
Temperatures will begin to climb a bit this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s, but the humidity won't be brutal for August standards. Saturday highs will be similar in the upper 80s to near 90.
The heat really starts to build on Sunday with forecast highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index values near 100. Highs are expected to remain in the mid to upper 90s next Monday through Thursday. Heat index values as high as 105 can be expected during this stretch. Conditions are likely to remain dry until the end of next week with just a small chance of a shower or two by Friday afternoon.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the middle 60s. Wind: NE 5 MPH.