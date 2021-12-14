Another mild December day, showers return late week

The mild weather is sticking around for your Tuesday but the chill is in the air this morning! Most of us are in the mid 30s right now. With clear skies and calm wind, frost was widespread across much of the area so give yourself an extra minute or two scraping those windshields. More sunshine is on the way today and temperatures are a few degrees warmer compared to yesterday. Highs top out in the mid 60s which is about 10 degrees above average. This has certainly been a warm start to the final month of the year. Right now, Huntsville is currently experiencing the 4th warmest December on record! We likely won't break the record for warmest December ever but this month will certainly make the top 10.
Speaking of warm temperatures, we are back in the 70s Thursday and Friday. Our quiet weather pattern ends Thursday as a frontal boundary stalls just to our north. While the heaviest stays in Kentucky, spotty showers will be possible to wrap up the work week. The most widespread rain looks to be Saturday as the front finally moves through. Rain chances are lower Sunday but another system developing along the Gulf Coast could bring more rain by next Monday. Rainfall totals are still expected to be in the half inch to one inch range. Temperatures should dip into the 50s behind the front early next week but the general trend through Christmas weekend keeps us above average.