Another Mason Sisk trial means more time to prepare, refile motions in case

Shortly after declaring a mistrial in the case of Mason Sisk, an Elkmont teen accused of killing five family members, the judge set a new trial date for next year.
This will give prosecutors and defense attorneys more time to review new evidence and possibly find new witnesses.
It also means they will have to redo some of the work they put into preparing for the first trial.
To accomplish that in a timely manner, Limestone County Circuit Court Judge Chadwick Wise issued a new scheduling order for the months leading up to the next trial.
The nine-item order begins by calling for Sisk to remain in the custody of the Limestone County Detention Center, where he has been held since first being charged as an adult in the case at only 14 years old.
Any rulings from the previous trial are thrown out. This includes rulings on whether certain pieces of evidence can be used in trial, so prosecutors and defense attorneys must either agree on whether it can be used in the next trial or refile their motions so the judge can issue a new ruling specific to that trial.
In the first trial, medical records and statements that Sisk made to investigators after the murders were just some of the evidence that attorneys sought to keep from jurors. Much of the evidence that did make it into the trial, such as graphic crime scene video and autopsy photos, were viewed as key for the jurors to see but left many in the courtroom visibly upset once shown.
The mistrial was declared Monday due to a victim's cell phone that had been in FBI custody for about three years but wasn't unlocked until last week, after the trial was underway. Wise initially denied a motion for mistrial but later determined both sides would need time to review data pulled from the device.
That cell phone belonged to Sisk's stepmother. In his scheduling order, Wise ordered prosecutors to also get Sisk's father's phone from the FBI and make it available to the defense by Oct. 10.
Other important dates mentioned in the order are:
- Dec. 1 — Last day for attorneys to file a motion;
- Jan. 13, 2023 — Last day for attorneys to file any circumstances they think should be considered for sentencing if Sisk is convicted;
- Jan. 15, 2023 — Last day for the district attorney and defense counsel to inform the court clerk who will be representing their office at trial; and
- Jan. 31, 2023 — Pretrial hearing at which Sisk, prosecutors and defense attorneys must be physically present in the courtroom.
All of this leads up to Feb. 13, 2023, when a new group of potential jurors will be summoned to the courtroom and the new trial will begin.
As with the first trial, it is possible the second trial will last more than a week as prosecutors present their case for Sisk's guilt. If they can prove it beyond a reasonable doubt and jurors unanimously decide to convict him, Sisk faces up to life in prison.
He will be 18 years old when the second trial ends. Because he was 14 when the crime occurred, he cannot be given the death penalty.
