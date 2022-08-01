Another inmate attack inside Limestone Correctional Facility on Monday forces lockdown

The Limestone Correctional Facility was placed on lockdown yet again Monday following another inmate-on-inmate stabbing attack, WAAY 31 has learned.
Multiple sources on the inside of the state's largest prison told our newsroom the facility remains critically understaffed, causing major problems and forcing delays to basic services, including providing meals on time.
Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections have not provided any information about who was involved in the attack, which is only the latest violent assault inside the prison walls in recent weeks.
Sources inside Limestone Correctional Facility report the attack early Monday morning forced a lockdown, and a lack of staff to deliver meals to inmates meant no breakfast for most. Guards broke their silence in off-camera interviews with WAAY 31 because they fear retaliation from ADOC officials.
This wave of violence and tension happens as the facility's warden, Deborah Toney, remains on paid administrative leave. Toney was escorted out of the facility in late March following allegations of sexual misconduct on the inside.
It is a story WAAY 31 was first to uncover. This week, our newsroom reviewed Toney's updated personnel file, which shows extensions to the leave and that her status remains unchanged.
Beyond the warden, correctional officers report continued mandatory overtime and dangerously low staffing levels.
WAAY 31 received several messages and phone calls from inmates and their families with concerns over the staffing issues and missing meals. WAAY 31 has requested access to the facility and interviews with ADOC administration, but the department has not responded to our requests.
Attacks and inmate deaths continue inside prisons statewide.
ADOC confirmed inmate Lawrence Turner was stabbed to death last week at Bullock Correctional Facility in southeast Alabama. He had completed 22 years of a 30-year sentence for robbery.
Turner is at least the 12th person killed in Alabama’s prisons just this year.