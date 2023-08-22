Another Heat Advisory Tuesday ahead of three 31 Alert Days coming Wednesday-Friday

*Heat Advisory in effect for all of North Alabama from Noon to 8 PM Tuesday*
*31 Alert Days for dangerous heat in effect Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.*
Another Heat Advisory is in effect for each of our counties from 12pm-8pm Tuesday. High temperatures for the day will sit in the upper 90s but feel like up to 105. There won't be much cloud cover or a breeze so, we cannot count on those things to provide any relief. The sunshine sticks around today and through the rest of the work-week, but so do those oppressively hot temperatures.
31 Alert Days are in effect for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as a result of high temperatures sitting near the 100 mark and feeling like close to 110. It is crucial to stay hydrated, spend as little time as possible outdoors, and make sure you are staying mindful of how hot asphalt surfaces and the interiors of cars can get.
Despite the dangerous heat, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. By Sunday, high temperatures will sit only in the low 90s. An isolated chance for some showers and possibly a thunderstorm come back into the forecast Sunday afternoon and then again on Tuesday. The good news is, with isolated storm chances back on-and-off throughout the next work-week, high temperatures will only make it to the mid-80s each day.
TUESDAY: Sunny and very hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Peak heat index 106 to 108. Wind: NNE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: NE 5 MPH.