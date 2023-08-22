 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In Tennessee,
Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Another Heat Advisory Tuesday ahead of three 31 Alert Days coming Wednesday-Friday

*Heat Advisory in effect for all of North Alabama from Noon to 8 PM Tuesday*

*31 Alert Days for dangerous heat in effect Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.*

Tuesday Heat Advisory

Another Heat Advisory is in effect for each of our counties from 12pm-8pm Tuesday. High temperatures for the day will sit in the upper 90s but feel like up to 105. There won't be much cloud cover or a breeze so, we cannot count on those things to provide any relief. The sunshine sticks around today and through the rest of the work-week, but so do those oppressively hot temperatures.

Trash Pandas Forecast

31 Alert Days are in effect for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as a result of high temperatures sitting near the 100 mark and feeling like close to 110. It is crucial to stay hydrated, spend as little time as possible outdoors, and make sure you are staying mindful of how hot asphalt surfaces and the interiors of cars can get.

31 Alert Days in effect Weds-Fri

Despite the dangerous heat, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. By Sunday, high temperatures will sit only in the low 90s. An isolated chance for some showers and possibly a thunderstorm come back into the forecast Sunday afternoon and then again on Tuesday. The good news is, with isolated storm chances back on-and-off throughout the next work-week, high temperatures will only make it to the mid-80s each day.

TUESDAY: Sunny and very hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Peak heat index 106 to 108. Wind: NNE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: NE 5 MPH.

