...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread frost is expected along with the
subfreezing temperatures on Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Another hard freeze expected Tuesday night as cold snap continues

  Updated
*Freeze Warning in effect from 11 PM to 9 AM Wednesday*

Frigid cold temperatures continue through this afternoon with highs reaching only to the low 50s. We'll also keep a light breeze that will keep conditions feeling quite cold all day.

The good news is that there will be plenty of sunshine overhead, and it is ours to keep! Overnight, the low temperature will reach down to the upper 20s yet again so moving plants and pets inside is an absolute must!

Tuesday Pi Day Forecast

Sun returns both Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 50s and upper 60s respectively. Low temperatures will sit mainly in the 30s for much of the rest of the week, with the expectation of a warm day on Thursday.

Rain returns of Friday and lasts through bedtime.

TUESDAY: Sunny and very cold. Highs in the low 50s. Wind: NNW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear and frigid. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind: NNE 5-10 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

