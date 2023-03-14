Another hard freeze expected Tuesday night as cold snap continues

*Freeze Warning in effect from 11 PM to 9 AM Wednesday*
Frigid cold temperatures continue through this afternoon with highs reaching only to the low 50s. We'll also keep a light breeze that will keep conditions feeling quite cold all day.
The good news is that there will be plenty of sunshine overhead, and it is ours to keep! Overnight, the low temperature will reach down to the upper 20s yet again so moving plants and pets inside is an absolute must!
Sun returns both Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 50s and upper 60s respectively. Low temperatures will sit mainly in the 30s for much of the rest of the week, with the expectation of a warm day on Thursday.
Rain returns of Friday and lasts through bedtime.
TUESDAY: Sunny and very cold. Highs in the low 50s. Wind: NNW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clear and frigid. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind: NNE 5-10 MPH.