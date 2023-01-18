 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Another gun confiscated from Lee/New Century student in Huntsville, the second in 13 days

  • Updated
  • 0
SCHOOLS WEB IMAGE.jpg

A student at Lee/New Century High School in Huntsville faces disciplinary action after being caught bringing a firearm to school on Wednesday.

The weapon was discovered without incident, and the student was removed from campus, according to a news release.

What type of discipline the student will face was not revealed.

This is the second time in 13 days a gun has been confiscated at Lee/New Century.

On Jan. 5, school resource officers discovered a student with a gun. School leaders said that student will face disciplinary action in accordance with district guidelines.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you