Another gun confiscated from Lee/New Century student in Huntsville, the second in 13 days

A student at Lee/New Century High School in Huntsville faces disciplinary action after being caught bringing a firearm to school on Wednesday.
The weapon was discovered without incident, and the student was removed from campus, according to a news release.
What type of discipline the student will face was not revealed.
This is the second time in 13 days a gun has been confiscated at Lee/New Century.
On Jan. 5, school resource officers discovered a student with a gun. School leaders said that student will face disciplinary action in accordance with district guidelines.