Another freeze warning in effect overnight

** FREEZE WARNING from 1 AM to 9 AM Wednesday **
Cold temperatures dominate North Alabama and Southern Tennessee overnight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday. You will want to protect any outdoor pets or plants from this frigid cold. Sky conditions will remain clear with low dropping into the upper 20s.
Wednesday starts with plenty of sunshine and a brisk northwest wind. Expect a slight improvement on Wednesday afternoon as highs warm to around 60 degrees, well below our average of 75 for this time of year.
We are tracking an increase in cloud cover on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will not bring any rain chances our way. The long-term forecast features a gradual warm-up with high reaching the mid and upper 70s this weekend.
TONIGHT: Clear, very cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind: NW at 2 - 5 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Very cold, sunny. Highs in the upper-50s. Wind: NW at 5 to 10 MPH.