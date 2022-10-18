 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN... 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Another freeze warning in effect overnight

Cold temperatures dominate North Alabama and Southern Tennessee overnight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday. You will want to protect any outdoor pets or plants from this frigid cold. Sky conditions will remain clear with low dropping into the upper 20s.

Wednesday starts with plenty of sunshine and a brisk northwest wind. Expect a slight improvement on Wednesday afternoon as highs warm to around 60 degrees, well below our average of 75 for this time of year.

Freeze Warning

We are tracking an increase in cloud cover on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will not bring any rain chances our way. The long-term forecast features a gradual warm-up with high reaching the mid and upper 70s this weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear, very cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind: NW at 2 - 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Very cold, sunny. Highs in the upper-50s. Wind: NW at 5 to 10 MPH.

