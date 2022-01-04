You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1000 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 15.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:00 PM CST Tuesday was 18.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 8.0 feet
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 03/16/1982.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Another dose of winter weather possible Thursday

Weather 01/04/22
While the next 24 hours are still on the quieter side of things, that changes in a big way by very early Thursday morning. Until then, temperatures are cold tonight but not frigid. Expect lows near freezing as clouds are on the increase. For Wednesday, we'll have more cloud cover than sunshine and highs will reach the lower 50s.
 
Wednesday night, another system approaches North Alabama. This will bring another dose of rain and perhaps some winter weather to the area. Unlike the last round of snow, the likelihood of any accumulation is hard to nail down at this point. Data sources are all over the place with the extent of the cold air in combination with the moisture in place, so here's what we're expecting with all of that in mind: A rain/snow mix is likely early Thursday, transitioning to rain through the day. It looks like this weather event comes to an end with some snowflakes across northeast Alabama, then very cold air settles in to start Friday. This is no "slam dunk" forecast and you can expect these numbers to change but locations along and north of the River can see a coating of snow with southern middle Tennessee getting as much as an inch.
 
The coldest air of the season is on the way to end the week as lows plummet to the mid to upper teens. It stays cold Friday with highs in the upper 30s and cooler air sticks around next weekend. Yet another round of rain arrives Sunday.
Future radar
 

