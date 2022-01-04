Another dose of winter weather possible Thursday

While the next 24 hours are still on the quieter side of things, that changes in a big way by very early Thursday morning. Until then, temperatures are cold tonight but not frigid. Expect lows near freezing as clouds are on the increase. For Wednesday, we'll have more cloud cover than sunshine and highs will reach the lower 50s.
Wednesday night, another system approaches North Alabama. This will bring another dose of rain and perhaps some winter weather to the area. Unlike the last round of snow, the likelihood of any accumulation is hard to nail down at this point. Data sources are all over the place with the extent of the cold air in combination with the moisture in place, so here's what we're expecting with all of that in mind: A rain/snow mix is likely early Thursday, transitioning to rain through the day. It looks like this weather event comes to an end with some snowflakes across northeast Alabama, then very cold air settles in to start Friday. This is no "slam dunk" forecast and you can expect these numbers to change but locations along and north of the River can see a coating of snow with southern middle Tennessee getting as much as an inch.
The coldest air of the season is on the way to end the week as lows plummet to the mid to upper teens. It stays cold Friday with highs in the upper 30s and cooler air sticks around next weekend. Yet another round of rain arrives Sunday.