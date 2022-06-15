Another day of dangerous heat with a few afternoon storms

The Heat Advisory has been extended through Thursday evening as dangerous heat stays with us for a couple more days. Similar to the last few days, actual air temperatures surge into the mid 90s. Peak feels like temperatures will reach 103 to 107 degrees this afternoon and Thursday afternoon. Continue to take extra precautions outside! Stay cool, stay hydrated, and take frequent breaks inside. Isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon but most stay dry. Gusty winds and heavy rain will be possible with the strongest storms, but the greater threat for severe storms stays south in central Alabama and Georgia.
There is a small bit of relief in the heat this weekend. A weak cold front ushers in less humid air Friday evening. A few storms could accompany this front Friday. Although the humidity will not be as high, temperatures remain in the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday.
The heat builds back in next week and it could be even hotter than the last few days. Highs will be in the upper 90s again starting Monday. It's not out of the question to see those temperatures approach 100 degrees next week too. If there is any good news, the humidity does not look as extreme as it has this week.