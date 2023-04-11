Another day of beautiful sunshine ahead of rain coming later this week

The sunshine and blue sky forecast continues! Tuesday brings another day with plenty of sun and highs in the mid-70s with a slight breeze. Thanks to clear skies overnight tonight, we will cool to the mid-40s for our overnight low and wake-up temperature.
Wednesday brings essentially copy cat conditions but slightly warmer with sunshine, highs in the upper 70s and lows near 50.
Thursday and Friday will both feature scattered rain for almost all of the day. This is just rain at this time and the system is not severe.
Saturday brings sunshine yet again with the warmest day of the week and highs in the low 80s. However, this is short-lived as a cold front will move through the region overnight and drop temperature and bring storms into the forecast. We are continuing to monitor this system and its future impacts- be sure to check in frequently this week to get the most updated information and timing of the front moving through.
Sunday will have some left over drizzle in the morning and then turn to sunshine but afternoon that will follow us into Monday. Highs both days will be in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny and warm! Highs in the mid-70s. Wind: ESE turning SE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows in the mid-40s. Wind: E 1-5 MPH.