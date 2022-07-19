Another dangerous heat wave begins Wednesday

What is becoming almost routine this summer, North Alabama sees the return of dangerous heat and humidity. Beginning Wednesday afternoon, forecast highs in the upper 90s will be possible each day through at least early next week. Feels like temperatures will reach or exceed 105 degrees nearly every afternoon for that same period.
A Heat Advisory has been issued from 11 AM to 6 PM Wednesday for most of North Alabama. Take extra heat precautions tomorrow and for the rest of the week by limiting time outdoors during the afternoon and staying hydrated. Additional heat alerts will likely be needed beyond Wednesday. Another round of showers and storms is expected Thursday before a mostly dry weekend.