...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 6 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Another dangerous heat wave begins Wednesday

What is becoming almost routine this summer, North Alabama sees the return of dangerous heat and humidity. Beginning Wednesday afternoon, forecast highs in the upper 90s will be possible each day through at least early next week. Feels like temperatures will reach or exceed 105 degrees nearly every afternoon for that same period.

A Heat Advisory has been issued from 11 AM to 6 PM Wednesday for most of North Alabama. Take extra heat precautions tomorrow and for the rest of the week by limiting time outdoors during the afternoon and staying hydrated. Additional heat alerts will likely be needed beyond Wednesday. Another round of showers and storms is expected Thursday before a mostly dry weekend.

