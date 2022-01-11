Another cool, sunny day before more seasonable temperatures return

Another quiet January day is in store for North Alabama. Temperatures are in the upper 20s to low 30s this morning. The wind is much lighter but it's just enough to give us a wind chill in the mid 20s. Blue skies and sunshine stick around all day with highs in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. The tranquil weather pattern continues for the rest of the workweek. We're back into the 50s Wednesday through Friday with a few more passing clouds.
Our next weather maker arrives Saturday. Data sources are still all over the place with this system but there is an interesting cooler trend this morning. This now opens the door for perhaps another round of winter weather on Saturday. Beyond that, we don't want to dive into the specifics just yet given that we are still four days away from this system. We will lean towards keeping our forecast warm with off and on rain showers. However, if the cooler trend continues, we will closely monitor the potential for wintry weather once again. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.