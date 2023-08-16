Another cool night ahead, but high heat returns this weekend

High pressure will keep conditions dry and cooler than average tonight through Thursday. Forecast lows tonight are back in the low 60s for most of North Alabama. Thursday will virtually be a repeat of today, but a couple degrees warmer with highs in the mid-80s.
Temperatures will start to climb late this week with highs reaching the upper 80s Friday and the low to mid-90s this weekend. Highs are expected to remain in the 90s much of next week. Thankfully, the humidity won't be quite as brutal as it was a couple of days ago.
North Alabama is very likely to stay dry over the next seven days. Our next legitimate shot at scattered showers and storms won't be until late next week.
TONIGHT: Clear. Fog Possible Late. Lows in the low 60s. Wind: NE 2-5 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: W 4-9 MPH.