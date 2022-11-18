Another chilly day, but some changes are on the way

Unseasonably cold weather stays with us to wrap up the work week. Friday's high temperatures are in the upper 40s for most with some lucky spots potentially hitting 50 degrees. Clouds are on the increase this afternoon, but we will stay dry. Overnight lows remain in the 20s.
The quiet and cold weather pattern continues this weekend but changes are in store Thanksgiving week. Temperatures rebound into the 50s and 60s starting Monday.
Rain chances could impact your holiday plans. Spotty showers can't be ruled out Wednesday afternoon and evening. Higher rain chances look to be along a cold front Thanksgiving Day. The forecast will continue to change, so check back often for updates.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, staying cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, very cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind: NW 5 MPH.