 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Annual Shotgun Salute to raise funds for North Alabama senior veterans

  • Updated
  • 0
shotgun salute

Source: Honoring Veteran Legacies 

Looking to test your skills and fellowship with local veterans for a good cause?

Join Honoring Veteran Legacies for their second annual sporting clay shoot on Friday, Sept. 15.

There will be friendly competition followed by a BBQ dinner and dancing to the music of Huntsville's In the Mood Big Swing Band. Try your luck at our silent auction and BYOB to enjoy a drink while you eat. Get your tickets here

The event, which coincides with National POW/MIA Recognition Day, will honor and remember the sacrifices made by the servicemen still missing.

Shotgun Salute

Source: Honoring Veteran Legacies

Did you know according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency there are still 81,446 missing in action? Honoring Veteran Legacies hopes to raise $81,446 to honor each of the missing. The money raised will help preserve the legacies of our veterans still with us today for generations to come.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you