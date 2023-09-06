Annual Shotgun Salute to raise funds for North Alabama senior veterans

Looking to test your skills and fellowship with local veterans for a good cause?
Join Honoring Veteran Legacies for their second annual sporting clay shoot on Friday, Sept. 15.
There will be friendly competition followed by a BBQ dinner and dancing to the music of Huntsville's In the Mood Big Swing Band. Try your luck at our silent auction and BYOB to enjoy a drink while you eat. Get your tickets here.
The event, which coincides with National POW/MIA Recognition Day, will honor and remember the sacrifices made by the servicemen still missing.
Did you know according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency there are still 81,446 missing in action? Honoring Veteran Legacies hopes to raise $81,446 to honor each of the missing. The money raised will help preserve the legacies of our veterans still with us today for generations to come.