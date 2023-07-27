Annual luncheon honors Korean War veterans

The annual luncheon honoring Korean War veterans took place at The Summit on Redstone Arsenal.
This is the 17th year the Legacy 4 Korean War Veterans Foundation has put on this luncheon. What started as a lunch in the home of Sam and KC Bertling has grown into this incredible event. Of course, this is all thanks to those at home who've donated, the volunteers and community support and sponsors.
Thursday's event is extra special because we commemorate 70 years since the signing of the armistice in 1953. After more than two years of peace talks, military leaders finally ended the war, agreeing the country would remain divided. In total, nearly 5 million people died in Korea. Over 100,000 Americans were wounded. Nearly 40,000 Americans were killed in action.
On Thursday, we honor and remember their sacrifices and thank those who are still here with us.