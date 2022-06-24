Annual Hydrofest festivities begin ahead of racing on Lake Guntersville

Lake Guntersville is hosting its annual ultimate powerboat racing event from Saturday to Sunday.
Festivities kicked off Friday, so spectators could see the powerboats before they even hit the water. At 2 p.m., boats got into the water ahead of racing.
Drivers travel from all over the country to take part in Hydrofest, with all eyes wanting to take home the Gold Cup.
Gates open 8 a.m. Saturday, and the first race starts soon after at 10:30 a.m.
People of all ages were beaming with excitement to see the boats on the trailers.
"I like coming, because I'm a big NASCAR fan, and the boat racing is pretty cool," said Hudson Skidmore. "It's like boat NASCAR."
Meanwhile, drivers are just as pumped up for the weekend.
"This is where our season officially kicks off for both boats," said Jeff Bernard, a driver from Washington. "The Gold Cup is here in Guntersville, and everybody wants to win it."
Marshall County Tourism and Sports will present the Gold Cup to the champion at 5 p.m. Sunday.
"This is a big event for all of us. The Gold Cup is the oldest motorsports trophy, so we all want to put our name on it, and I certainly want to, too," said Bernard.
One hurdle for drivers this weekend is the heat.
"You just learn to manage it, keep your body temperature down, try to stay out of the sun — just the basics of what you do to try and control your body heat," said Dave Villwock, a driver from Washington.
Villwock explained being on the boat is like "sitting in a greenhouse, 3,000-horsepower motor behind it, making heat."
Races will take place all weekend long on Lake Guntersville. You can find more details here.