Annual food drive to benefit Morgan County food banks set for Friday

Nonprofit organization Barrels of Love is gearing up for its 10th annual collection day to help food banks in the community.
Donors can bring items to Ingalls Harbor Pavilion in Decatur from 8 a.m. until noon Friday. Volunteers from area businesses will be on hand to help unload items for donation.
Donations will benefit Salvation Army of Decatur, Committee on Church Cooperation and backpack programs at Decatur City and Morgan County schools.
Barrels of Love asks the public not to bring items in glass containers for donation. However, boxes and bags of nonperishable items will be accepted, and the following items are encouraged:
- Peanut butter
- Canned meats, fruit and/or vegetables
- Soups
- Ramen noodles
- Grits
- Pasta
- Pop-top items
- Drink boxes
- Flour and sugar
- Cooking oil
Learn more about Barrels of Love by clicking here.