Annin Harper qualifies for AHSAA tournament with torn ACL

Annin Harper this past week claimed the low score in the sub-state golf tournament, securing his spot in this week's state golf tournament at RTJ National.
What's remarkable about Annin's win though was the fact that he shot a 70 in the final round while playing with a torn ACL.
This was the second time that Annin had torn his ACL most recently tearing it while volunteering at the YMCA. Anni had previously tore an ACL while playing basketball for Whitesburg Christian Academy over the summer. Harper remarkably managed to return from his injury just six months after it happened to rejoin his team and claim a sectional title with the Warriors.