Anello Answers It: Wind Chill Explained

We've experienced our fair share of cold temperatures recently here in North Alabama and southern Tennessee, but we've been feeling even colder than the measured temperature, thanks to the wind chill.
But what exactly is wind chill? Let's talk about it.
First, we have to understand that our bodies lose heat through convection, or releasing heat into the air around us. When winds are calm, some of that heat remains by our sides and insulates us from the elements, like a sort of blanket.
However, when the wind is strong, the breeze blows that "heat blanket" away and removes our natural insulation, leaving us exposed to the colder temperatures and the chilly breeze at the same time. That is why we feel much colder than the measured temperature.
Take a look at Thursday's forecast. Our wind chill "feels like" temperatures are about 5 degrees colder throughout the day. This effect is going to stay with us through the rest of the winter season and even into early spring.
However, as we get into the late spring and summer months, you'll start to see those same "feels like" temperatures become higher than the actual temperature. This is also when you'll start to hear about the heat index instead of the wind chill!
Got a weather question you want answered? Email ganello@waaytv.com!
