Anello Answers It: Weather Vs. Climate Explained

What's the difference between weather and climate? That was the question from one of our viewers this week, so let's break it down.
The difference is a simple, yet widely confused one. Weather refers to the immediate, or near immediate future. Climate refers to the summation of the past weather events over the course of many years...say 30 years or so.
Weather refers to the current or relatively-current conditions you are likely most interested in on a daily basis. This includes sky conditions, timing of the next storm, what the high temperature for the day will be, and when a cold front will be moving through next.
A weather sentence would sound like: Tomorrow will be sunny with a slight breeze and temperatures in the mid-60s.
Climate refers to the summation of previous weather events over the course of the last years. This would include information such as 2022's total rainfall, an average warming or cooling trend, and when we might see our first seasonal frost based on data from the frost the year before.
A climate sentence would sound like: The Valley saw 54.84 inches of rain in 2022 which is 2.84 inches more than the previous 128 year average.
