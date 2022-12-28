Anello Answers It: Warm Air Advection Explained

This week in Anello Answers It, we will be talking about warm air advection and the affect it is going to play on North Alabama and Southern Tennessee in the coming days.
First you need to understand how wind is formed. Earth is always trying to reach a point of balance, or of equilibrium but high and low pressure systems always throw a wrench in that plan. This is ultimately why we have wind, due to the atmosphere tried to blend the contact points of those high and low pressure systems to make one, more similar air mass.
When we have weak pressure systems, we have weak winds. When we have powerful opposing pressure systems, we have powerful winds.
Now with this knowledge, let's take a look at a surface map. We have a high and a low pressure system, and I will tell you right now that they are both powerful. We also have a warm front. Air from the Gulf of Mexico and surrounding regions is now going to push between these pressure systems to try and reach equilibrium. When it does so, it will usher in warm and saturated air masses that will make the perfect combination for rain and Thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.
To wrap it all up, Due to a pressure gradient, warm, saturated air is pushing north. That warmer air will usher in warmer, and above-average, temperatures for us and lastly, it will bring rainy conditions to our region starting on Friday afternoon.
Got a weather question you want answered? Email ganello@waaytv.com!
