Anello Answers It: tornado watch vs tornado warning

While we didn't see any tornadoes earlier this week, North Alabama and Southern Tennessee still remain in severe weather season...and we've had a few close calls. That is why in this week's Anello Answers It we are covering general storm safety and the difference between tornado watches, warnings, and emergencies.
The safest place to be during a storm is always inside a stable and sturdy home. Basements or lower level surfaces are generally the safest region to stay in while waiting for severe weather to pass. If you cannot be in a basement, a bathroom or closet is another safe option! Try to find a place with no windows and few doors. Cover yourself with blankets and a mattress if able.
Tornado WATCH: The ingredients are available but no tornado has formed.
Pizza WATCH: You have all of the pizza ingredients available but they reside on the counter and are not yet being prepared.
Tornado WARNING: A tornado has formed and is actively on the ground (or is just about to be). Take shelter immediately!
Pizza WARNING: The ingredients have been combined, the pizza is in the oven and is cooked.
Tornado EMERGENCY: A powerful, destructive tornado is on the group and causing damage. Take shelter immediately and do all you can to stay safe.