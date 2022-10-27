Anello Answers It: Tornado Watch and Tornado Warning Explained

While we didn't see any tornadoes earlier this week, North Alabama and Southern Tennessee still remain in severe weather season — and we've had a few close calls.
That is why we are covering general storm safety and the difference between tornado watches, warnings and emergencies in this week's "Anello Answers It."
The safest place to be during a storm is always inside a stable and sturdy home. Basements or lower-level surfaces are generally the safest region to stay in while waiting for severe weather to pass. If you can't be in a basement, a bathroom or closet is another safe option! Try to find a place with no windows and few doors. Cover yourself with blankets and a mattress if able.
Now, when it comes to severe weather alerts, it may help to think of it like pizza:
- Pizza WATCH: You have all of the ingredients available, but they reside on the counter and are not yet made into a pizza.
- Tornado WATCH: The ingredients are available, but no tornado has formed.
- Pizza WARNING: The ingredients have been combined to make a pizza, and it's in the oven.
- Tornado WARNING: A tornado has formed, and it's actively on the ground (or soon will be). Take shelter immediately!
- Tornado EMERGENCY: A powerful, destructive tornado is on the ground and causing damage. Take shelter immediately, and do all you can to stay safe.
The same analogy can be used for severe thunderstorm watches and warnings.
