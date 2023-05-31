Anello Answers It: Tornado vs Hurricane Explained

This week's Anello Answers It is a special one because we have a question from a kid! Actually, we have the same question from two kids! Sadie and Gauge from Riverton Elementary School asked what the difference is between a tornado and a hurricane.
Thursday, June 1, is the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season so now is the perfect time to dive into the concept.
Lets start with tornadoes. Tornadoes form when strong upper level winds and slower surface winds are moving in different directions. Next, one air mass starts to spin around the other in sort of ying-and-yang manner. This creates a spinning tube of horizontal air.
Next, air on either side of the tube starts to push towards the center. This forces our tube to be turned vertically- this becomes what is called a mesocyclone. Our mesocyclone then travels up high in the sky into a thunderstorm and forces our thunderstorm to start to spin. Spinning thunderstorms are called supercells and they have what is called a wall cloud, which is the exterior of the spinning storm.
Eventually, our supercell has so much energy that it cannot hold onto it any longer, so it forces some of that energy towards the ground in what is called a funnel cloud. When that funnel touches the ground, then it is a tornado.
Now, let's travel towards the equator and plant ourselves near the equator, where hurricanes form. Hurricanes need plenty of water to form and that water has to be warmer than 80 degrees.
It also needs air, holding plenty of moisture to push up into the sky. Where tornadoes want wind traveling in different directions, hurricanes are more fragile in their early stages and need wind to be traveling in the same direction, so that the storm doesn't get torn apart.
When all of these things combine, a hurricane can form and start moving across the ocean.
Thank you so much for your questions, Gauge and Sadie!! You two did a great job using your big brains and asking about such an interesting topic! I am so proud of you.
