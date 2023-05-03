Anello Answers It: Tornado Strength Explained

This week in Anello Answers it, WAAY 31 StormTracker Meteorologist is answering Nicholas Driver's question "what is the difference between strengths of tornadoes?"
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service determine the strength of a tornado after the storm has already concluded. Once the storm ends, Meteorologists compare the wind speed of the tornado and the damage left in the storm's path. Then they place that storm on the scale, the EF or Enhanced Fujita Scale. Theodore Fujita is the creator of the scale. The EF scale ranges from EF-0 to very large EF-5 tornadoes.
An EF-0 tornado ranges in speed from 65 mph - 86 mph. They can lead to shingles being blow off roofs, damage to powerlines, and damage to gutters and siding of homes.
EF-1 tornadoes range from 86 mph - 110 mph in speed. They can lead to broken windows, small trees uprooted, and powerlines toppled.
EF-2 tornadoes range in speed from 111 mph - 135 mph. They can lead to cars being flipped, large trees being uprooted, and roofs being ripped away.
EF-3 tornadoes are classified as major tornadoes. They range in speed from 136 mph - 165 mph. They can lead to entire floors of houses being destroyed, cars being lifted and transported and serious landscape destruction.
EF-4 tornadoes are extremely violent ranging in speed from 166 mph - 200 mph. They can lead to massive destruction of homes, cars being swept off the ground, and tree lined landscapes being stripped.
An EF-5 tornado is incredibly violent and destructive. EF-5s exceed wind speeds of 200 mph. They can completely flatten even sturdy homes, they can destroy landscapes and powerlines, and they can even tear concrete from the ground.
