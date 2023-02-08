Anello Answers It: Tornado Formation Explained

This week is the state of Alabama's severe weather awareness week. Since we've already covered severe weather watches vs. warnings, let's talk about exactly how some of our serious severe weather...tornadoes.. form.
It all strats with two types of wind: surface wind moving in one direction and strong, higher elevation wind moving in the opposite direction. These air masses collide and when they do so, instead of mixing, they try to duke it out in the mid-levels. This leaves us with a rotating column of air.
All thunderstorms have updrafts. An updraft is when the storm acts like a vacuum and sucks up the air from the surface and into the center of the storm. When the updrafts start to push our rotating air and move it into a vertical position, this is called a mesocyclone...remember talking about those?
When the mesocyclone tightens and starts to spin faster and faster, it forces our thunderstorm to follow suit. We then classify the storm as a supercell, or a spinning thunderstorm.
Eventually, the storm produces so much energy that it cannot be confined within the walls of the cloud, so it shoots that energy down and towards the ground. The portion of the storm that is headed to the ground is called a funnel cloud, and when it touches the surface, it becomes a tornado.
Be sure that you and your loved knows take the time to understand the differences between severe weather watches and warnings and that you already have a safety plan in place. One of the best ways to start that plan is to have a "weather safe place" already identified. This should be an interior room with no windows or doors. Basements and bathrooms are often some of the safest places in homes during severe weather.
A second note of good practice would be to make sure that you have a weather radio charged and programed to your location and that you have the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App where you will always get notifications and alerts when they matter most during severe weather.
